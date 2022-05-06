Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leggett’s shares have outperformed the industry. The uptrend is likely to continue given solid first-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis. Solid raw material-related selling prices and acquisitions led to the growth. Yet, it witnessed soft volumes and currency headwinds across the business. Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 70 basis points (bps) and 120 bps, thanks to lower volume, higher raw material and transportation costs, and production inefficiencies and related premium freight costs. For 2022, it expects year-over-year flat volume. This along, a shift to tighter monetary policy is concerning Leggett.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

