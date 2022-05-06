LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TREE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $228.81.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $1.48. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

