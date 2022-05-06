LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

LPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 739.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 256,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.