Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at $6,518,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after buying an additional 540,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 526,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.36. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

