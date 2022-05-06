LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LifeVantage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.