LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for LifeWorks in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73.
LifeWorks (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$258.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.40 million.
