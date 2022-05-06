Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) to post sales of $39.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $40.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $84.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $160.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $204.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Shares of LGND opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $88.11 and a 52-week high of $169.98.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

