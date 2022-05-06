Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.32 Million

Analysts expect Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) to report sales of $557.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.80 million and the lowest is $552.60 million. Light & Wonder reported sales of $729.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Light & Wonder will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Light & Wonder.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $55.18 on Friday. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

