Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.04. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
