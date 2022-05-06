Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.04. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $295,013.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,267 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.