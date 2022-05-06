Liquidia (LQDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liquidia stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 4,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,942. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $354.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

LQDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,995.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,474,927.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidia by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 4,365.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Liquidia by 30.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

