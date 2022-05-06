LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for LL Flooring in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for LL Flooring’s FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $279.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LL. StockNews.com began coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LL Flooring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:LL opened at $12.94 on Friday. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

