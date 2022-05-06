Loblaw Companies Limited (L) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

TSE L opened at C$112.25 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$69.70 and a 12 month high of C$119.58. The stock has a market cap of C$37.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 6.8699994 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$1,666,054.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at C$18,158,203.13. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$832,977.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$636,895.74. Insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.50.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

