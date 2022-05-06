Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$122.00 at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LBLCF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.63.

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

