Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$122.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$112.50.

TSE L opened at C$112.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.56. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$69.70 and a 1 year high of C$119.58.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 6.8699994 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

In related news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,318,294. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$832,977.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$636,895.74. Insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 in the last ninety days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

