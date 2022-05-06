Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$116.00 at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$112.50.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

L opened at C$112.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$69.70 and a 12 month high of C$119.58.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 6.8699994 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$832,977.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$636,895.74. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total value of C$1,106,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,318,294. Insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 over the last 90 days.

About Loblaw Companies (Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.