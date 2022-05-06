Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $85.00 at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

LPX stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 175.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,546 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

