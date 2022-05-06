LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 160.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 12.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

