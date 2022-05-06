Lument Finance Trust (LFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,549. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $136.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $99,690. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Lument Finance Trust worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

