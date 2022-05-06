Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Main Street Capital by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

