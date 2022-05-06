Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manitex International stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.39% of Manitex International worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

