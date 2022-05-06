Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.