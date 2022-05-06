Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of MPC opened at $94.10 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $140,222,000. Natixis raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

