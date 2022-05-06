Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.12 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. 33,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,980. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.76. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

