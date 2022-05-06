Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY22 guidance to $9.13-$10.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,094. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.53%.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAC. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

