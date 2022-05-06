Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.13-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.22.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.77. 1,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,094. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $133.49 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

