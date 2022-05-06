MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.22-4.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of MTZ traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.55. 11,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

