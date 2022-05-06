MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.22-4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72 EPS.

MasTec stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.27. MasTec has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 265,159 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in MasTec by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

