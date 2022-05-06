Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Materialise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of MTLS stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,621. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $855.34 million, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. Materialise has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,296,000 after acquiring an additional 534,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,397,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

