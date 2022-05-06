McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 41.63%.

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,558,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 410,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 477,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,021,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 701,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 36,880 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 790,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

