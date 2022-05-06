McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Friday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.91 million.

MUX traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The firm has a market cap of C$388.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.14. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.07.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

