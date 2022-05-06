McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.91 million.

MUX traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The firm has a market cap of C$388.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.14. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.07.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.