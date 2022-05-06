Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

MFIN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,633,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

