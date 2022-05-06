Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.11.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

