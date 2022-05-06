Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

MLCO opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

