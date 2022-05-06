Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

MCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

MCG stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,025,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,144,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,613,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,455,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

