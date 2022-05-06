MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.23. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,988. The company has a market cap of $458.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.97. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 75,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

