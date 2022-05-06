Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

MIME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $85.48.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Mimecast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 18.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.