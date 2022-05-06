Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

MBPFF stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

