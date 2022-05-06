Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MONDY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mondi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

MONDY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 8,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. Mondi has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

