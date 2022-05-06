Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mondi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mondi has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

