Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $520.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monolithic Power benefits from solid demand across the automotive, industrial, computing and storage and communications markets. The company is on track to expand capacity in 2022 well beyond $2 billion, which will ramp up new product revenues. It is likely to gain from the rapid deployment of 5G on the back of a robust portfolio of legacy routers, wireless applications and 5G networking infrastructure-related products. In automotive, the company is witnessing sales growth in infotainment, lighting and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems products. It reported solid first-quarter 2022 results beating both bottom and top line estimates. However, the pandemic-triggered macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition in the analog market remain major concerns. The lack of geographic diversity of end customers is another headwind.”

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $451.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.21. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at $137,854,809.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,320 shares of company stock worth $33,075,171. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

