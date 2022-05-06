Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of MNTK opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.53 and a beta of -0.85. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 792.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

