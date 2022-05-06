Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

COOP opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

