MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target Raised to €255.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €245.00 ($257.89) to €255.00 ($268.42) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($232.63) to €232.00 ($244.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($185.26) to €178.00 ($187.37) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTUAY opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $91.69 and a 52 week high of $132.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.41.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. MTU Aero Engines’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

About MTU Aero Engines (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.