Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Mueller Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,155 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,715,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,343,000 after purchasing an additional 117,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99,274 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

