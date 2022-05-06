Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.
About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)
Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.
