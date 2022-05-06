Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €324.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($341.05) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MUV2. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($347.37) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €291.00 ($306.32) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of FRA MUV2 opened at €219.00 ($230.53) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €236.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €251.57. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 12-month high of €198.95 ($209.42).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

