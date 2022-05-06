Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

MUR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

MUR opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 794,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $10,677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 374,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,275,000 after buying an additional 300,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

