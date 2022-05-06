Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUR stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

