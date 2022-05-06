MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

MYRG opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.16. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $121.22.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in MYR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in MYR Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

