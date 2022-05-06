Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-0.20 EPS.

MYGN stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.17.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

